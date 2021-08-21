Pension list: New norms to remove names of deceased

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Finance Department has revised its previous guidelines to ensure that the names of deceased beneficiaries are excluded from the social security pension scheme in time. This follows reports on relatives of the dead receiving the pension illegally.

Last year, the department had fixed the responsibility of removing the names of the dead with the local self-government secretaries. It had also warned the secretaries that they would be liable for the financial loss to the government due to the non-removal of the names.

But the panchayat secretaries objected to the direction citing that the secretary of an LSG need not get information on the death of a person if the death is registered at another LSG. Now, the finance department has asked panchayat secretaries to share information on the death of a non-resident person with the person’s original LSG.

The finance department has also sought the support of cooperative banks which conduct home delivery of pension. They have been asked to report deaths to local self-governments.