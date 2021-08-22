Drunken brawl on Onam leads to death of 50-year-old man in Kerala's Wayanad district

By Express News Service

KALPETTA (WAYANAD): A 50-year-old man stabbed by his relative during a drunken brawl on Thiruonam Day in Wayanad district's Athirattukkunnu, died of injuries at the Kozhikode medical college hospital on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Saji Kavalamakkal, a native of Kenjira in Wayanad. Police said Saji was having alcohol with Abhilash Ramankutty (33), his relative and neighbour, when the two got into an argument at around 6:30 pm. Though it initially was settled, the duo got into another round of fights on the road later in the night at Athirattukkunnu, which is near Abhilash's house. In this alcohol-fuelled fight, Abhilash stabbed Saji's hand, leaving him bleeding profusely.

"Abhilash is the relative of Saji's son-in-law. An autorickshaw driver saw Saji bleeding and lying in the bushes at around 10 pm on Saturday," said O K Lalu, neighbour and ward member of Thoothaleri, Poothadi grama panchayat. He said the residents in the area gathered and informed the police about the incident.

Saji was initially taken to taluk headquarters hospital in Sultan Bathery in Wayanad, but the hospital officials suggested shifting him to Kozhikode medical college hospital as his right hand was deeply wounded.

"He was admitted to Kozhikode medical college hospital with serious injuries to his hand but died on Sunday morning at around 4 am," said Lalu. Murugan, police inspector of Noolpuzha station, who is in charge of the case said the police started inquest procedures and the body will be shifted for postmortem later.

Abhilash, the accused, has been admitted to Kozhikode medical college hospital with injuries.