All Indians stranded in Afghanistan to be brought back safely: MoS Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has promised that all Indians stranded in Afghanistan will be brought back home safely. The government has stepped up its evacuation process given the chaotic situation in Kabul.The minister was addressing the media at the flagging-off of the digital van awareness campaign on Covid vaccination and pandemic-appropriate behaviour in association with Ernakulam Press Club on Sunday.

Speaking about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control over the country, the minister said, “The Central government has sped up its evacuation process to bring stranded Indians back from the war-torn Afghanistan at the earliest. The government will bring back all Indians including Malayalis who want to return to their home states.On the release of Malayalis who joined the Islamic State from Kabul jail, the minister said no information on the matter has been received so far.

As part of the evacuation, the ministry has set up a 24x7 cell to help Indian nationals who want to come back to India. The cell is responding to all requests received through email and helplines. “In the initial stage of the evacuation operations, employees of the Indian Embassy were brought back. Following this, all Indians including Malayalis who have sent requests through the MEA’s helpline and emails will be brought back soon,” said Muraleedharan. “Based on the preliminary estimation, nearly 500 Indians are stranded there. The government will take necessary steps to ensure their safe travel to the Kabul airport,” he added.