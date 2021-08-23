Lockdown fallout: Kerala man hangs himself after failing to find money for daughter's marriage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In yet another suicide due to the lockdown and consequent financial constraints, a 53-year-old man hanged himself after failing to arrange money to buy gold ornaments for his daughter's marriage.

The deceased has been identified as Anilkumar, a resident of Krishna Vihar, Plavila, Maranalloor. He was a road roller driver and had recently turned to driving an autorickshaw taken on rent.

Anilkumar's daughter's marriage was fixed on Monday. He was found hanging on a tree near Edamala temple near Mookkunnimala on Friday night. The Naruvamoodu police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

According to police, Anilkumar was trying to arrange money to buy gold for his daughter's marriage for the last three months.

"Though he managed to arrange some cash, he could not arrange the total amount for conducting the marriage. Disappointed by this, he resorted to the extreme step by going to a secluded place near the temple and hanging himself on a tree," a police officer said. The body was handed over to the relatives after an autopsy. The marriage has also been cancelled.

"Anilkumar was gloomy last week as he could not arrange sufficient money for conducting the marriage. He used to tell his family about his helplessness. On Friday, he handed over the key of his autorickshaw to his son and left home. Later, the family members were informed about his death. However, no suicide note has been recovered," said K Dhanapalan, Naruvamoodu inspector of police. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)