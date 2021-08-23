STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nephew releases list of DCC presidents, Sudhakaran disowns it

A source close to Sudhakaran said in all likelihood, the high command will release the list on Tuesday.

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has come under flak after his nephew, Ajith Kannur, released what is claimed to be the final draft list of district Congress committee  (DCC) presidents. He had allegedly posted it in WhatsApp group KS Brigade Politics.This has happened when the central Congress leadership is expected to release the list of 14 DCC presidents anytime soon. Sudhakaran issued a statement on Sunday disowning the list.

Over the last several days, several groups on social media have been agog about the probable DCC presidents. Sudhakaran has got a fan following of 2,472 people in 35 foreign countries through WhatsApp and Facebook groups. In one such WhatsApp group, Middle East-based Ajith allegedly posted the draft list submitted to the Congress leadership. 

When the post became viral, Sudhakaran’s supporters claimed that it’s not the list prepared by the state leadership. They also claimed that Ajith, who is a party loyalist, had come up with his own probable list. But the damage was already done, much to the displeasure of Sudhakaran who had to issue a statement disowning the list. “The news being circulated on social media and media is nothing but baseless. The draft list is currently pending before the Congress central leadership,” said Sudhakaran.

He has reasons to be peeved as the group leaders and their managers have been allegedly targeting him ever since he was appointed Congress state president. Also, they have been reportedly campaigning against him alleging that he has not given due importance to Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala during consultations towards before preparing draft list of DCC presidents. 

A source close to Sudhakaran said in all likelihood, the high command will release the list on Tuesday. There is a possibility of the top brass coming up with a change of names of DCC presidents in Kannur and Malappuram with consent of Sudhakaran and  V D Satheesan.

