STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ramayana Ragamalika comes alive, Nampoothiri sketches ‘Pattabhishekam’ for video

Sreevalsan said he decided, after reading the lyrics, to stick to traditional Carnatic ragas and the aesthetic use of the phrases without compromising on their classical elements.

Published: 23rd August 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Sreevalsan J Menon with artist Nampoothiri during a break in shooting.

Sreevalsan J Menon with artist Nampoothiri during a break in shooting.

By M A Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: At 96, artist Nampoothiri has wielded the brush once more to depict a scene from Hindu mythology, this time from the Ramayana. Portraying Rama, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman on the canvas, he nodded in appreciation as a song praising Rama played in a low-tone from a mobile phone placed nearby.The song ‘Adhyathma Ramayana Dasaka’ -- penned by Adwaitha Dasar, composed by Edappally Ajith Kumar and rendered by vocalist and music director Sreevalsan J Menon -- was released on YouTube on Monday, the last day of the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam.“I have been composing songs written by Adwaitha Dasar for some time now,” said Ajith, one of the leading violinists in the state.Adwaitha Dasar is the pseudonym of Binu Panicker from Alappuzha, a Michigan-based engineer. 

“When Binu gave me some portions of the song some time back, we never thought of this project. But I suggested to him that if he were able to pen a song in its entirety, it will be apt for Karkkidakam as it is the Ramayana month,” Ajith said.

Initially, they were not sure about bringing in artist Nampoothiri as he is in his nineties and has been leading a quiet life. “Since Sreevalsan is pretty close to the legendary artist, he was able to cajole Nampoothiri to join us. Everything happened so quickly we had barely a week to complete the project before the end of Karkkidakam,” he said.

Sreevalsan said he decided, after reading the lyrics, to stick to traditional Carnatic ragas and the aesthetic use of the phrases without compromising on their classical elements.“That’s why I chose ragas like Devagandhari, Varali, Kedaragoula and Sankarabharanam. Both Ajith and I have been working together for more than a decade now and his music is challenging as well as appealing to singers and aficionados,” he said. The two were also full of praise for Binu.

“The Adhyathma Ramayana Dasaka Ragamalika is the first of its kind in Carnatic music. Though there is Ramayanam Ragamalika — Bhavayami Raghuramam of Swathi Thirunal — it is in Sanskrit whereas Adhyathma Ramayana Dasaka Ragamalika is written in chaste Malayalam. The fact that Nampoothiri was pleased to come on board, when we approached him, was really heartwarming,” said Sreevalsan.Though they had initially planned a painting series based on the Ramayana, they finally decided to do only one -- Pattabhishekam, the coronation of Lord Rama. The video of the song includes footage of artist Nampoothiri sketching the Pattabhishekam.“We take this opportunity to dedicate this album to one of the great legends of our time,” Ajith said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nampoothiri Ramayana Ragamalika
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp