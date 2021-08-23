STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rescheduled following technical snag, Air India flight leaves Kochi for London

The flight with 182 passengers was cancelled at the last minute on Sunday after reporting 'technical issues'. The airport had shifted all the flyers to nearby hotels.

Published: 23rd August 2021 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

flight, coronavirus, air india

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Air India flight to London from Kochi airport, which was rescheduled after it developed 'technical snags' on Sunday, departed on Monday at 12:45 pm.

A communique by the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) said the Air India direct flight to London's Heathrow airport departed at 12:45 pm. The flight with 182 passengers was cancelled at the last minute on Sunday after reporting 'technical issues'. The airport had shifted all the flyers to nearby hotels.

The Air India flight arrived from London's Heathrow airport in Kochi on Sunday morning at 3:05 hours.

The direct flights from Kochi to London resumed last Wednesday when an Air India Dreamliner AI150 landed at Kochi airport with 221 passengers on board.

Air India planned to start three direct flights from August 22 to London on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. The direct flights to London come after the United Kingdom moved India from its Red to Amber list, a categorization facilitating international travel during COVID times.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Kochi London
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp