Rescheduled following technical snag, Air India flight leaves Kochi for London

KOCHI: The Air India flight to London from Kochi airport, which was rescheduled after it developed 'technical snags' on Sunday, departed on Monday at 12:45 pm.

A communique by the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) said the Air India direct flight to London's Heathrow airport departed at 12:45 pm. The flight with 182 passengers was cancelled at the last minute on Sunday after reporting 'technical issues'. The airport had shifted all the flyers to nearby hotels.

The Air India flight arrived from London's Heathrow airport in Kochi on Sunday morning at 3:05 hours.

The direct flights from Kochi to London resumed last Wednesday when an Air India Dreamliner AI150 landed at Kochi airport with 221 passengers on board.

Air India planned to start three direct flights from August 22 to London on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. The direct flights to London come after the United Kingdom moved India from its Red to Amber list, a categorization facilitating international travel during COVID times.