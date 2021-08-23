Salafis call to resist extremist groups misinterpreting Islam

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Salafis (Mujahid) in Kerala have denounced the Taliban, which have captured power in Afghanistan, saying that the extremist outfit has nothing to do with Islam.In a statement, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state president T P Abdulla Koya Madani said all should unite in ideologically resisting the extremist groups that misinterpret Islam.

“The history of Taliban till now has been dangerous. There are no authentic indications that the organisation has changed ideologically. Many half-truths and rumours are being spread in the media,” he said. Madani said the incidents happening in Afghanistan are shocking. “Many incidents have come in the public domain to prove that the people of Afghanistan are afraid of the Taliban rule. We cannot approve of intimidating people by brandishing weapons and implementing uncivilised laws by misinterpreting Islam,” he said.

The Mujahid leader said the friendship Taliban have established with terrorist outfits like Al Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) is frightening. “The friendship completely cancels all claims of Taliban,” Madani said.Moreover, Taliban’s liberal attitude towards the militants who attack Muslim countries in the Middle East creates more suspicion. “What is happening now is the concerted move by America to keep Afghanistan as the fertile ground for militants and to defame Muslims and Islam,” he said.Madani added that the world has realised that the US aggression in Afghanistan was an utter failure. He exhorted the leaders of the Muslim community to take measures to protect the new generation from the influence of the militant forces.

Meanwhile, KNM (Markazudawa) has asked the world community to realise the move to place all responsibility of the miseries of the Afghanistan people on the shoulders of Islam. In a statement issued here, the Markzudawa state secretariat said it is utterly unjust to place the cruel deeds of the Taliban on Islam because the terror organisation’s approach is against the basic tenets of the religion. The militia group is the creation of the situation formed after the aggression of Soviet Union and the USA and activities of the puppet governments installed by the aggressors.

“The world should not forget that terror outfits like the Taliban and IS were provided with funds and weapons by the imperialist forces,” the statement said. Markazudawa added that the regimes that vied each other to establish diplomatic relations immediately after Taliban captured Kabul are the countries that helped the terror outfit all these years.It exhorted the world community to lend a helping hand in rebuilding Afghanistan and to provide means for a decent living for the citizens.