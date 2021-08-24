STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cases set to surge in Kerala with more tests

Even when the number of people infected is going to rise, the experts expect the proportion of severely ill would be less due to the increase in immunity

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is likely to report a significant increase in new positive cases from Tuesday, reflecting the actual spread of infection in the state. The increase will be primarily due to the increased number of samples being tested after the holiday period saw less than one lakh samples being tested. 

The state reported 13,383 new Covid positive cases on Monday when just 85,650 samples were tested. Even if the health department goes back to the average 1.30 lakh tests per day, the new positive cases will go above the 20,000 mark. 

Health Minister Veena George said the test numbers will be increased to the maximum due to the post-Onam surge in Covid cases. “When there is a high spread of infection reported in various districts, increasing the number of samples will give more new positives. When conducted close to two lakh tests on July 28, there were over 22,000 new positive cases detected. A similar number of tests would give more positives now,” said an officer in the health department. 

According to him, the number of deaths will also be high for the next three days as part of recording the deaths left out during the holiday period. After reporting 197 deaths on Friday, the deaths during the holidays were 99, 83, 66 and 90, respectively, till Monday.

The health experts have warned of a post-Onam surge which is likely to be similar to that of the peak of the second wave in May. Immunologist and public health expert Dr Padmanabha Shenoy said the number of new cases will increase to 40,000 per day in the coming days.

“The rate of  infection spread has reduced partly due to the decrease in testing during Onam holidays. Decreased testing and increased test positivity rate during opening up will lead to missing of less symptomatic and increased spread of disease. We will see an uptick in cases in the coming weeks,” he said.

Even when the number of people infected is going to rise, the experts expect the proportion of severely ill would be less due to the increase in immunity through vaccination and recovery from previous infections.

