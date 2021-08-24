Kerala man reaches back home from Taliban’s jaws

By Express News Service

KANNUR: “I never thought I would get back home again,” said a relieved Deedil Parakkandi, 28, who reached his house at Madappeedika near Thalasserry from Kabul around 2pm on Monday. He was greeted with tears and smiles by mother Shanthini. She had been praying for the last few days for the safe return of her son, who had got stranded in Kabul during the Taliban advancement.

“Though I had tried twice to get back to India, it was only in the third attempt that I succeeded,” he said. The son of late P P Rajeevan and Shanthini of Madappeedika, Deedil was working with a company which provides technical support to the US military. He had been working with them for the last eight years.

As the Taliban had intensified their attack, he used to call his mother everyday. But, as he could not make calls for the last few days, the family members got worried about his safety.

Deedil had gone to Kabul with his cousin Biju eight years back. Every year, he would come back for a one-month leave. As the clash between the Afghan government and Taliban intensified, he along with many other Indians had decided to reach Indian Embassy in Kabul.

Following instructions from the embassy, he had to stay with one of his Afghan friends for one week and had set off to the airport on Saturday. But, on their way to the airport, the bus they were travelling in was stopped by the Taliban who took the bus to an unknown place. The militia took their phones away.

Though everybody feared that would be the end, somehow, they were released and allowed to travel to the airport, said Deedil. Deedil landed at Kannur airport at 11.50 am on Monday.

“I have not resigned from my job. If the situation gets better, I would like to go back to Afghanistan,” said Deedil.