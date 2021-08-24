Now, Chennithala fan brigade wants revolt once Congress district chief list out

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of state Congress president K Sudhakaran’s nephew jumping the gun on the list of new district committee chiefs, RC Brigade — a WhatsApp group of Ramesh Chennithala supporters — has put the party leadership under further pressure by asking the group members to launch protest once the high command releases the list officially.

The call is to attack national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on various social media platforms. Chennithala’s office, however, has disowned RC Brigade and its activities. Sudhakaran’s nephew Ajith Kannur had released what is claimed to be the final draft list of district Congress committee chiefs on another WhatsApp group, KS Brigade Politics.

Ever since a section of his party colleagues had opposed Chennithala’s move to retain his position as opposition leader, his loyalists in ‘I’ group have been discontented and have refused to accept Satheesan’s emergence as his successor. They also believe it was Venugopal who pitched for Satheesan. This prompted the RC Brigade to join hands with Oommen Chandyled ‘A’ group members to plan the attack once the list is out. It is learnt the majority of the RC Brigade members are Youth Congress leaders. “RC Brigade WhatsApp group is neither endorsed by Chennithala nor his office staff.

It was started years ago and had senior leaders like Venugopal as members. Some vested interests have kicked up the row. Chennithala had said that even though he is unhappy with the draft list, he will welcome the final list announced by the high command,” a source close to Chennithala told TNIE.