Youth who reported teakwood theft found dead

According to Chakkarakkallu police, the body was found in a canal at Pothuvacheri around 10am on Monday. 

Published: 24th August 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:17 AM

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Chakkarakkallu police have confirmed that the body found in a sack in the canal at Pothuvacheri is that of P Prajeesh, 32, of Chakkarakkallu, who went missing last week. According to Chakkarakkallu police, the body was found in a canal at Pothuvacheri around 10am on Monday. 

It is suspected that he was killed for leaking information regarding the persons involved in the theft of teakwood from an under-construction house at Movvancheri a few days ago. -Based on this complaint, police had arrested Abdul Shukkoor (43) and A Riyas (36) , both natives of Chakkarakkallu, on August 9. The duo was remanded and released recently. Prajeesh’s relatives alleged that passing of information regarding the theft of teakwood worth `4 lakh from the construction site had irked the persons involved and there was threat to his life. 

It was on Thursday that Prajeesh went missing. Based on the complaint lodged by his relatives, police had launched an investigation.  On Sunday, police got Prajeesh’s footwear from a vacant compound at Kuttikkunnu near Manikkiyil temple, Pothuvacheri. Following this, police intensified search with the help of dog squad and found the body of Prajeesh, wrapped in a sack. 

A fire force unit from Kannur led by ASP Unnikrishnan reached the spot and took out the sack from the canal. Special branch DySP Justin Joseph, Kannur DySP P P Sadanandan, Chakkarakkallu Inspector of Police N K Sathyanathan, Edakkad Inspector of Police M Anil Kumar and SI Mahesh Kandambeth reached the spot.  Kannur forensic unit officer P Sreeja and team also inspected the spot. 

“Police have got some leads regarding the murder and once the post mortem report comes out, we will arrest all persons involved in the murder,” said N K Sathyanathan. Prajeesh is survived by father Sankara Warrier, Mother Susheela, brothers Praveen and Prasad.

