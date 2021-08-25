Breakthrough COVID infections: Kerala government set for genetic studies in three districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Tuesday decided to conduct genetic studies in Idukki, Palakkad and Kasaragod where more than 5 per cent breakthrough infections of Covid have been reported.

The decision, taken at the Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, comes at a time when the state has reported close to 50 per cent of breakthrough infections (infections in fully-vaccinated people) reported in the country.

The large number of breakthrough infections in the state has raised questions regarding virus mutations that managed to escape the immunity offered by vaccines.

However, previous genetic studies conducted on samples of breakthrough infections did not find such a possibility.Notwithstanding the concerns over breakthrough infections, the government has decided to intensify vaccination and testing. Pinarayi said testing will be ramped in 10 districts where vaccination is lagging.

The testing will be limited to symptomatic persons in districts such as Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam which are ahead in vaccination coverage.

Pinarayi also directed the officials in districts, where 70 per cent of the eligible population has received the single dose, to vaccinate the rest in two weeks.

The state agency has procured 10 lakh vaccine doses directly from a manufacturer for distribution to private hospitals. Pinarayi directed to ensure its proper distribution.

He also asked the local self government department to submit report of vaccination distributed in each local body.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported 24,296 new cases. The TPR was 18.04%, the highest in nearly three months.

No change in lockdown strategy?

The government decided to continue the lockdown measures without changes for one more week.

The Covid review meeting decided to continue with the curbs based on the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR), which is calculated based on the weekly density of Covid cases in a location.

At present 414 wards with WIPR above 8 have been put under stringent restrictions. The list is subject to change every Wednesday.

The meeting also decided to continue with the general lockdown on Sundays. Shops will be allowed to function from 7am to 9pm six days a week.