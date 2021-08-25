Dos & don’ts: CPM to direct Pinarayi govt

Anil S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state leadership will have a more decisive role in the functioning of the Pinarayi 2.0 government. The detailed guideline, titled ‘State government and present-day responsibilities’, approved by the CPM state committee after an elaborate discussion on August 16 and 17, has put in place stringent checks and balances for ministers including the CM.

This is in sharp contrast to the scenario five years ago when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was given a free hand to run the government by minimising the party’s intervention.In his first term, Pinarayi was guided in administration by a bunch of advisors and the party secretariat was sidelined as a mute witness in many important policy decisions.

The hint from the state committee debate last week is that the party wants to clear all policy initiatives of the government. On his part, Pinarayi has not appointed any advisors this time. The CM has been directed to forward all policy matters to the state secretariat, which will debate the matters on the eve of cabinet meetings and on all Fridays.

Along with Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan, PB members S Ramachandran Pillai and M A Baby who are currently stationed in the capital, will aid the government in resolving contentious policy matters.Elaborating on the new guidelines,

CPM PB member Kodiyeri said the party should act as a corrective force whenever any wrong notion regarding the functioning of the government comes to its notice. In an article published in party mouthpiece Deshabhimani on Tuesday, Kodiyeri said the CPM state committee will decide on all policy matters of the government.

“Party leaders shouldn’t intervene in the day-to-day functioning of the government. Comrades in government should discharge day-to-day governance in adherence to party’s vision. Party should bring to the government’s attention issues that affect common man,” Kodiyeri clarified. The document envisages the second LDF government to be a model government that will ensure justice to all and address genuine demand from all.

“The government should uphold secularism and scientific temper and also put up an alternative against globalisation,” suggests the document.In an apparent reference to the recent phone controversy involving Forest Minister A K Saseendran of NCP, Kodiyeri said the trend of attending to complaints over the phone should not be entertained. Curiously, a few ministers including Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas have been entertaining complaints from the public over the phone.

Cautioning about land, sand and quarry mafias gaining ground as axis of corruption at regional levels, Kodiyeri asked the government to act tough on such tendencies. The second Pinarayi government should keep vested interests who try to influence the government away, he added.

Referring to the criticism of arrogant behaviour of some party leaders, Kodiyeri said the party document clearly stated that the cadre should behave politely with the masses. Being the ruling party, the CPM has a responsibility to protect the genuine demands of each citizen. “Being in power should not be used as an opportunity to take vengeance against anyone,” he cautioned.

The article touches upon issues that could come up when a party gets continuity in power. The party cannot go forward depending on its sacrifices in the past. It can survive only through effective interventions in people’s issues, he reiterated.

“When there’s continuity in power, vested interests will try to influence the government. There will be people who take pleasure in becoming individual power centres. Such trends should be dealt with severely. It’s the party state committee that will take a call on what should be the general outlook on the government’s functioning. The party has entrusted its leaders with the state’s governance to implement this outlook. It should verify whether they are able to effectively carry out these responsibilities. When there are political and organisational lapses on their part, the party should intervene and correct the same,” he said.

