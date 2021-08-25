STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Glitches in Sabarimala virtual queue system dissuading pilgrims, says Travancore Devaswom Board

Struggling to meet the administrative expenses, the board is planning to approach the state government seeking relaxations in the restrictions at Sabarimala

Published: 25th August 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple in Kerala

Sabarimala temple in Kerala (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sagging revenues, rising expenditure and decline in pilgrim footfall at the Sabarimala hill shrine have added to the pandemic woes of the Travancore Devaswom Board. Struggling to meet the administrative expenses, the board is planning to approach the state government seeking relaxations in the restrictions at Sabarimala.

The board has been flooded with complaints about the virtual queue system which is operated by the state police. Devotees complain that the virtual queue system often shows all slots are booked or technical issues. There have been allegations that the police are deliberately blocking bookings for a visit to the temple.

“We are not against the virtual queue system. But there have been complaints from devotees that they are not able to book slots. Though the government allowed 15,000 pilgrims at the hill shrine per day, only 14,000 devotees visited the temple during the 8-day festival. Only 20 percent of the slots are booked per day and only 50 percent of the people who book slots visit the temple. We feel the restrictions are dissuading the pilgrims,” said TDB president N Vasu.

Meanwhile, the finances of the board have deteriorated forcing it to tap other resources. The board needs Rs 40 crore per month to disburse salaries, pensions and meet administrative expenses. However, the revenue income from the 1240 temples owned by the board has plunged to Rs 10 crore a month. The revenue, which stood at Rs 390 crore in 2017-18 has plunged to less than Rs 100 crore. In these
circumstances, the board is planning to approach the government seeking more relaxations on the COVID protocol.

The government had given financial assistance of Rs 10 crore last month but the TDB needs more funds to stay afloat. Last year, the board had decided to monetise gold which is not used for temple rituals and sell brass utensils to raise funds. Accordingly the valuation and indenting of brass utensils and lamps have been completed. The valuation of the gold will be completed within a month, said Vasu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala Travancore Devaswom Board
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp