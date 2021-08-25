Glitches in Sabarimala virtual queue system dissuading pilgrims, says Travancore Devaswom Board

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sagging revenues, rising expenditure and decline in pilgrim footfall at the Sabarimala hill shrine have added to the pandemic woes of the Travancore Devaswom Board. Struggling to meet the administrative expenses, the board is planning to approach the state government seeking relaxations in the restrictions at Sabarimala.

The board has been flooded with complaints about the virtual queue system which is operated by the state police. Devotees complain that the virtual queue system often shows all slots are booked or technical issues. There have been allegations that the police are deliberately blocking bookings for a visit to the temple.

“We are not against the virtual queue system. But there have been complaints from devotees that they are not able to book slots. Though the government allowed 15,000 pilgrims at the hill shrine per day, only 14,000 devotees visited the temple during the 8-day festival. Only 20 percent of the slots are booked per day and only 50 percent of the people who book slots visit the temple. We feel the restrictions are dissuading the pilgrims,” said TDB president N Vasu.

Meanwhile, the finances of the board have deteriorated forcing it to tap other resources. The board needs Rs 40 crore per month to disburse salaries, pensions and meet administrative expenses. However, the revenue income from the 1240 temples owned by the board has plunged to Rs 10 crore a month. The revenue, which stood at Rs 390 crore in 2017-18 has plunged to less than Rs 100 crore. In these

circumstances, the board is planning to approach the government seeking more relaxations on the COVID protocol.

The government had given financial assistance of Rs 10 crore last month but the TDB needs more funds to stay afloat. Last year, the board had decided to monetise gold which is not used for temple rituals and sell brass utensils to raise funds. Accordingly the valuation and indenting of brass utensils and lamps have been completed. The valuation of the gold will be completed within a month, said Vasu.