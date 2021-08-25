STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health Department set to tackle post-Onam Covid surge

The minister called for strengthening home quarantine system after it was found that laxity in following the protocol led to the infection being spread to other family members.

Published: 25th August 2021 06:31 AM

The flower market in Thiruvananthapuram buzzing with activities on the eve of Onam. A scene from Chalai on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a likely increase in the number of Covid patients in the coming weeks, the health department conducted a review meeting to discuss the preparations required to meet the challenges, on Tuesday. Health Minister Veena George directed officials to prepare hospitals to deal with any situation.

“The number of Covid patients is likely to increase after Onam. While the severity of the disease is decreasing, efforts should be made to reduce the death rate,” she said in the meeting. She had called for stepping up vigil for the next four weeks, on Monday.

The meeting decided to tackle the challenge by increasing testing and vaccination coverage. The target is to give at least one dose of vaccine for all above 18 by September end. The minister gave direction to district administrations to prepare vaccination plans and strengthen drives. The officers have been told to conduct a maximum number of tests.

“People attending a public function will have to undergo Covid testing if any one among them is detected with infection. All symptomatic people and all those in the contact list of the infected should undergo testing,” said the minister.

The minister called for strengthening home quarantine system after it was found that laxity in following the protocol led to the infection being spread to other family members. She gave directions to monitor patients in home isolation and ensure expert treatment after identifying severely sick people. 

