STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Overheating of fan behind 2020 Secretariat fire: SIT

However, it suggested a department-level inquiry into the recovery of a liquor bottle from the office at time of the fire.

Published: 25th August 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

The Kerala Secretariat building in Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Secretariat building in Thiruvananthapuram (File)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Overheating of the motor winding of a wall-mounted fan due to poor insulation caused the fire at the Secretariat last year, the final report filed by the special team that probed the incident has revealed.Though the report was submitted by the ADGP Manoj Abraham-led special investigation team (SIT) to the Chief Judicial Magistrate court four months ago, its contents have become available in public domain exactly one year after the August 25 incident.

The incident in the protocol division of the General Administration department had triggered strong reactions from opposition parties, which had alleged that the fire was aimed at sabotaging the probe in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case. At the time, the division had been under scanner after it emerged that officers there committed lapses while dealing with the diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate in the capital.

However, the report said the overheating caused a spark, leading to the fire. Since the fan was on, the flames spread to the table where several files were kept and gutted them, said the report. It also ruled out sabotage or involvement of officials behind the incident and said the files destroyed were not important. However, it suggested a department-level inquiry into the recovery of a liquor bottle from the office at time of the fire.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Hatred of Hindutva may lead to Hindumisia
Yasmin Nigar Khan, president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, flanked by organisation members and Afghan expatriates in her office at Kolkata, on August 19, 2021. (Photo | Moyurie Som)
'This was all China's and Pakistan's plan': Talking Afghanistan with Kolkata's Kabuliwalas
Image used for representation
Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp