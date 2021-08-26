Anti-Taliban post: Muneer receives two threat letters

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Koduvally MLA and senior IUML leader MK Muneer on Wednesday received threatening letters for posting anti-Taliban remarks on Facebook. The anonymous letters which were received at his house and office threatened to harm the legislator and his family if he did not withdraw the FB post within 24 hours after receiving the letters.

The printed letters warned him not to invite the fate of ‘Joseph mash’, victim in the sensational arm-chopping incident at Thodupuzha. The letter claimed that Muneer is anti-Muslim and a friend of RSS. The writing ended saying Taliban are a marvel.

“The first letter was received at my house in the morning while the second reached my office in the evening. Both letters were found posted from the Kozhikode Medical College post office and these demanded me to withdraw my FB post made on August 17 against Taliban,” said Muneer.

The MLA said he has sent complaints to the chief minister, state police chief and city police commissioner in this regard. He is not ready withdraw the FB post or change his stand on Taliban, he added.