To reopen or not: Kerala schools’ dilemma

With the Covid crisis largely under control in the country, the Central government and many state governments are actively considering the reopening of schools.

Published: 26th August 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Covid crisis largely under control in the country, the Central government and many state governments are actively considering the reopening of schools. While the damage inflicted to the education of an entire generation of students cannot be underestimated, the risks involved need to be carefully weighed before a final decision is taken, say experts. According to them, an envisaged way of reopening the schools can be formulated by pacing up the vaccination drive in Kerala. 

The major worry for officials is whether reopening of the schools will fuel the pandemic in the state. 
Though it is still unclear whether children are as susceptible to the infection as adults, research studies reveal that they are less likely to develop serious illness. “The tricky part to be analysed is whether it is from the adults the children are getting infected or not,” said a public health expert based in Thrissur. 
Vaccination and ventilation are the key factors to be considered while reopening the schools. 

“The studies conducted in several countries including the UK reveal that the Covid transmission among those in 5-10 age is very less. As the age increases, the risk of infection also goes up. But transmission from parents, staff and teachers to children is another risk factor. Even infected children getting hospitalised with complications is not quite common,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious disease expert.Around 67% of the target population (above 18 years) has received the first dose of Covid vaccine. As many as 69.48 lakh are fully vaccinated, that is 24% of the target population. Around 43% of target population (above 45 years) are fully vaccinated. 

Classes for ninth and higher classes have been scheduled to reopen on September 1 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In Karnataka, the government gave a nod to reopen the schools, and those in the areas with a TPR below 2% have already reopened following the Covid protocol. 

However, since the Covid cases are not decreasing in Kerala, the reopening of schools seems uncertain. “The advice of the expert committee will be sought in this regard. As of now, vaccination is given key importance. It is noted that the studies worldwide have proved that children are less susceptible to the virus,” said a health official. 

It has been over one-and-a-half years since the schools have been shut in the state due to the pandemic. Parents, teachers and students are all going through a hard time. “Since the classes are limited to online, both parents and children are going through serious issues and the latter is affected the most. Social isolation, hyperactivity-induced accidents, lack of concentration in studies, and lower physical and mental health are the result. It is high time the government thought of reopening the schools because children should not lose their childhood and exposure,” said Suma N, a high school teacher and a parent.

Key factors

Masking, sanitising, and social distancing should be followed 
Arrangements must be made in the classroom for physical distancing
If any symptoms develop among staff, teachers and students should stay at home 
Staff, teachers and parents of children should be fully vaccinated
Proper ventilation must be ensured; air-conditioners will fuel the pandemic

