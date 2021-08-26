Youth tried to strangle girl after she rejected his proposal: Police

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A failed attempt at a romantic relationship had led a 20-year-old youth to launch a near fatal attack on a 16-year-old girl in the early hours of Tuesday in Thiruvazhamkunnu, the police have said.

DySP V A Krishnadas said Jamsheer, of Padinjareveettil, had attempted to strangle the girl using a towel as she refused his proposal.

The accused, who was arrested late on Tuesday night, told the police that he was in love with the girl and used the friendship to enter the house, around 3am. The talk later turned into an altercation and Jamsheer, in a fit of rage, stuffed clothes into the girl’s mouth and tried to strangle her, the Mannarkad police said.