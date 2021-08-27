100 days in office: Pinarayi vows inclusive, sustainable, and developed Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has taken up the responsibility of building a developed, sustainable and inclusive new Kerala, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As the state government completes 100 days in office, Pinarayi said the Left government getting a historic second term indicates continuity of the process begun in 2016 to create a new Kerala.

The government plans to shape new Kerala into a modern society, based on knowledge economy. Setting the foundation for the same, the Left government had in its previous tenure declared Internet as a Citizen’s Right. The state is moving ahead with a slew of infrastructure projects that would change the face of Kerala, in addition to providing digital education for students.

“In this phase, standing united is of utmost importance. That’s why the government has taken upon itself to keep all kinds of communal and divisive activities at bay. This is essential for the fight against Covid. At this stage, the government plans to ensure vaccination for all and protect lives and livelihood,” said Pinarayi.

The initiatives envisaged by the Left government to ensure respectable living conditions for everyone are now in the final stages of completion. “The initiatives planned in the first cabinet meeting, including eradication of extreme poverty, door-delivery services and addressing the burden of domestic work faced by women, would be soon implemented.

Along with this, the government will also go ahead with steps to ensure basic facilities like land and house for everyone. The government envisages a new Kerala which is based on equitable social justice,” said Pinarayi. He said the government is committed to tapping the state’s potential in agriculture, industries, IT and tourism sectors, increasing production and ensuring equitable distribution of additional resources.

Pinarayi govt has made Kerala No 1 in Covid: BJP

T’Puram: At a time when the entire nation is poised to win the battle against Covid, the LDF government has made Kerala No. 1 in Covid and put the lives of people in grave danger, the BJP has alleged. BJP state president K Surendran said the government was a total failure on various fronts and has given a hell-like experience to people ever since it returned to power.