Maddalam artist Thrikkur Rajan no more

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Noted maddalam artist Thrikkur Rajan died following age-related ailments here on Thursday here. He was 83. Born to Kizhiyedath Krishnankutty Marar, who too was a maddalam artist and teacher, and Mechoor Ammukutti Amma, he had his ‘arangettam’ at 15 during the Navarathri celebrations of Thrikkur Mahadeva temple.

He became the ‘pramani’ for maddalam in Nenmara Vela. In the initial years of his career, Rajan performed for the Thiruvambady temple in the Thrissur Pooram and later shifted to the Paramekkavu temple.

In 1987, Rajan was chosen as the lead artist for a panchavadyam performance as part of the Bharatholsavam in the Soviet Union. He was awarded the Pallavur Puraskaram by the state government in 2011 for contributions in the field of percussion art. Besides the Thrissur Pooram, Rajan made his presence felt in festivals at Guruvayur, Tripunithura and Uthralikkavu, and at many other temples across the state. He is survived by wife Devaki Amma and children Sujatha, Sukumaran, Sudhakaran and Suma. His mortal remains were cremated at the Paramekkavu Santhighat.