Booked under UAPA, Viyyur prisoner Ibrahim under risk of cardiovascular events: Medical report

The medical report also says that he is diabetic, and has features of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and post TB issues.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:25 AM

NK Ibrahim

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The medical examination of NK Ibrahim, the 67-year-old imprisoned at the Viyyur central jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has proved that he is under increased risk of cardiovascular events and needs continued treatment and medical follow-up. Ibrahim was examined at the Thrissur government medical college on July 26 and the MCH superintendent submitted a report on the same on August 16. 

The medical report also says that he is diabetic, and has features of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and post TB issues. Strangely, the medical report recommended only outpatient treatment for the ailing prisoner.

“The medical examination has revealed the poor health of Ibrahim and he should be released immediately for treatment. Or else, Ibrahim will die in jail like Stan Swamy,” said C P Rasheed, secretary, Janakeeya Manushyavakasha Prasthanam.

A native of Meppadi in Wayanad, Ibrahim was jailed in a case charged under the Vellamunda police, in connection with Maoists threatening a cop at gun point on April 24, 2014. Ibrahim is the eighth accused in the case. The trial started just last month, six years after Ibrahim was sent to jail.

Comments(1)

  • anthony
    Six years in Jail. Why not grant Bail. Are not the existing laws sufficient to deal with such cases. UAPA should be scrapped
    19 hours ago reply
