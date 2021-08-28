Covid containment measures: Pinarayi asks critics to suggest alternative model

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that criticisms against his government’s handling of the pandemic were aimed at creating confusion among the public. In an article published in the CPM’s mouthpiece Chintha weekly, the chief minister said the critics wanted to create public resentment against the government.

Kerala has several risk factors for Covid spread when compared to other places, he said. “After the big cities in the country, Kerala has the highest population density. The state has inseparable relations with foreign countries with a large spread of the pandemic,” he said.

“Those who are aware of the fact that the effective preventive measure against the disease is vaccination and that the central government has the responsibility to ensure complete vaccination are conveniently ignoring them to create confusion. The attempt is to sabotage the wholehearted support lent by people to Covid control measures,” he said in the article. The state is also making all efforts to develop indigenous vaccine against the pandemic.

The Kerala model has always upheld an alternative vision. His government’s vision is to reaffirm the government’s commitment to health, welfare and development activities. The government will not step back from these responsibilities, he said.

The chief minister asked the critics to suggest an alternative model if the Covid control measures being followed by Kerala were wrong. None died in the state for want of oxygen. The state did not waste even a single drop of the vaccine.

The government is making all efforts to face the third wave of the pandemic. Efforts are being taken to start paediatric ICU wards in select district hospitals and medical colleges. The number of beds in existing paediatric ICUs will be increased. The government will not lend its ear to unnecessary controversies and create lapses in its responsibility, he said.