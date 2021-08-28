Orange alert in six Kerala districts for Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded Orange alert warning heavy to very heavy rain in six districts on Saturday. Orange alert is issued in Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts while yellow alert is sounded in remaining districts.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal coast. Under its influence, a low- pressure area is likely to form over Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal by Saturday. As a result of the weather system, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is very likely over Kerala during next three days, said an IMD release.

The Ghat areas of Kerala are likely to experience isolated extremely heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is also likely over Kerala coast and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Tuesday.