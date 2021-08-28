Woman, kids forced to travel overnight in train: High Court seeks police report

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday sought a report from the Kollam district police chief on the incident in which a woman and her two minor children travelled in a train overnight as they felt insecure in their own home due to harassment from goons. The court also directed the police to ensure the family is protected.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order based on newspaper reports and directed the High Court Registry to place the file along with the copy of the news reports before the Chief Justice for considering whether it could be treated as a suo motu matter.

The court directed the government pleader to obtain a detailed report on the issue from police officers, including the Kollam district police chief. “The family needs to be protected, without subjecting any other person to any proceedings, until the police report is obtained,” it said.

The report said the 38-year-old woman who lives in a Tsunami rehabilitation flat at Eravipuram, travelled overnight from Kollam to Ernakulam and back in a train with her 17-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son, as a gang in the colony was allegedly harassing her and the children.