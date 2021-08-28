STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Woman, kids who took shelter in train shifted to Gandhi Bhavan

“They told me that they are willing to shift to Gandhi Bhavan. In other shelter homes, it is not possible for all of the three members to stay together.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The woman and her two children from Kollam who had to travel by train during night time as they felt insecure in their own home, have been shifted to Gandhi Bhavan at Pathanapuram as temporary accommodation facility. The volunteers of Gandhi Bhavan have taken them to the shelter home. On Friday, Kerala Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal met the family and they expressed their willingness to move to Gandhi Bhavan. 

“They told me that they are willing to shift to Gandhi Bhavan. In other shelter homes, it is not possible for all of the three members to stay together. I am happy they have been shifted to a secure place,” Shahida said. The Kerala Legal Services Authority has also come forward and guaranteed legal aid for the family. 

The authorities of Farook College in Kozhikode have announced that they would take care of the education of Manju’s daughter who has passed Class XII. Since she is a softball player, the college had promised to provide her the required training facilities, education, accommodation and food. MGM Education Group from Kottarakkara has also come forward to help the family. 38-year-old Manju, with her 17-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son, travelled from Kollam to Ernakulam and back spending a night in the safety of the train as they were being teased by anti-social elements at their tsunami rehabilitation flat at Eravipuram. 

The police had allegedly turned a blind eye to their situation despite filing a complaint. It all started after Manju questioned a gang in their colony set up by the government to rehabilitate the tsunami victims. The gang spread a video insulting Manju’s daughter. Manju’s protest and response to the act provoked the gang that started unleashing attacks on the family by trying to barge into their house, hurling verbal abuses on them and switching off the power connection to their house, to name a few. Later, the family decided to spend the night in train.

Help flows

  • Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal meets family
  • Authorities of Farook College in Kozhikode have announced that they would take care of the education of Manju’s daughter who has passed Class XII. 
  • MGM Education Group has also come forward to help family
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kollam
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp