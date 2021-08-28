Woman, kids who took shelter in train shifted to Gandhi Bhavan

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The woman and her two children from Kollam who had to travel by train during night time as they felt insecure in their own home, have been shifted to Gandhi Bhavan at Pathanapuram as temporary accommodation facility. The volunteers of Gandhi Bhavan have taken them to the shelter home. On Friday, Kerala Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal met the family and they expressed their willingness to move to Gandhi Bhavan.

“They told me that they are willing to shift to Gandhi Bhavan. In other shelter homes, it is not possible for all of the three members to stay together. I am happy they have been shifted to a secure place,” Shahida said. The Kerala Legal Services Authority has also come forward and guaranteed legal aid for the family.

The authorities of Farook College in Kozhikode have announced that they would take care of the education of Manju’s daughter who has passed Class XII. Since she is a softball player, the college had promised to provide her the required training facilities, education, accommodation and food. MGM Education Group from Kottarakkara has also come forward to help the family. 38-year-old Manju, with her 17-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son, travelled from Kollam to Ernakulam and back spending a night in the safety of the train as they were being teased by anti-social elements at their tsunami rehabilitation flat at Eravipuram.

The police had allegedly turned a blind eye to their situation despite filing a complaint. It all started after Manju questioned a gang in their colony set up by the government to rehabilitate the tsunami victims. The gang spread a video insulting Manju’s daughter. Manju’s protest and response to the act provoked the gang that started unleashing attacks on the family by trying to barge into their house, hurling verbal abuses on them and switching off the power connection to their house, to name a few. Later, the family decided to spend the night in train.

Help flows