Central government’s nod for Rs 455.89 crore project to construct 11,011 houses in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government has given its approval for Rs 455.89 crore project to construct 11,011 houses in the state. Central nod was given to construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Life project being jointly implemented by state and Central governments along with the local bodies.

So far projects to the tune of D4058.59 crore to construct 1.02 lakh houses have been sanctioned under the PMAY(Urban)-Life project. The Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee sanctioned the project based on detailed project proposals from 84 local bodies, for constructing houses to those with land.