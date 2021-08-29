STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Congress names district chiefs finally, internal bickering ensue

K P Anil Kumar & K Sivadasan Nair suspended for lashing out at leadership; V D Satheesan says there has not been any delay in selecting DCC presidents 

Published: 29th August 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | EPS)

By  Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finally after four days of deliberations in New Delhi, the much-awaited 14 district Congress committee presidents’ names have been officially released. There have been slight changes in three districts — Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki. At the last moment, the pressure tactics by two group leaders, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, seemed to have yielded results, with the Congress central leadership eventually considering them “inevitable”.

Following are the list of 14 DCC presidents: Palode Ravi (Thiruvananthapuram), P Rajendra Prasad (Kollam), B Babu Prasad (Alappuzha), Prof Satheesh Kochuparambil (Pathanamthitta), Nattakam Suresh (Kottayam), C P Mathew (Idukki), Mohammed Shiyaz (Ernakulam), Jose Valloor (Thrissur), A Thankappan (Palakkad), V S Joy (Malappuram), K Praveen Kumar (Kozhikode), N D Appachan (Wayanad), Martin George (Kannur) and P K Faizal (Kasaragod). 

MLA Ramesh Chennithala can be a contented lot as his loyalist, Babu Prasad, has been named the Alappuzha DCC president. Earlier, K P Sreekumar was considered for the post. By including Babu Prasad in the final list, the grievance of Chennithala has been addressed to a large extent. Oommen Chandy was keen to bring in Nattakam Suresh in his home district, Kottayam, instead of Philson Mathews. When an Ezhava leader was brought in at Kottayam, in neighbouring Idukki district C P Mathew got the nod over S Ashokan, a Chennithala loyalist. 

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan told TNIE that this is the first time that the state leadership had completed the selection of DCC presidents in less than two months. “There has not been any delay in the appointment of DCC presidents as we took all stakeholders into confidence. Minor changes had to be made in three districts at the last moment,” said Satheesan.

Selections in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Palakkad districts seem to have been made in an apparent move to appease the Ezhava community. While the Christian community has got representation in Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur and Malappuram, leaders from the Nair community have been appointed in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kozhikode. Ernakulam and Kasaragod districts will now be represented by leaders from the Muslim community.

As expected, a section of leaders lashed out at party brass over the list of DCC presidents. Most notable among them was A V Gopinath, who was initially considered in Palakkad. It should be recalled that the then state Congress working  president K Sudhakaran had reportedly promised him that he would be given the district president post. 

On Saturday night, state Congress general secretary (organisation) K P Anil Kumar lashed out in a live television debate against the leadership for not keeping its promise. This was followed by senior Congress leader K Sivadasan Nair’s outburst, which resulted in their immediate suspension. There is no representation for women and SC/ST communities in the DCC presidents’ list. Bindu Krishna was the party’s first woman district president when she was appointed in Kollam during V M Sudheeran’s tenure as state Congress chief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp