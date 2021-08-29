Covid containment: IPS officers given district charge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the spike in Covid cases, state police have deployed IPS officers to coordinate police enforcement as part of containment activities in all districts. These officers have been assigned as Covid control special officers and it will come into force from Monday. Kannur Range DIG K Sethuraman has been given charge of Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG Sanjay Kumar Guruddin will be in charge of Thiruvananthapuram Rural and Kollam districts. Ernakulam Range DIG Neeraj Kumar Gupta is in charge of Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts.

DIG (Thrissur range) A Akbar will be given charge of Thrissur and Palakkad districts. India Reserve Battalion Commandant Vivek Kumar will be in charge in Malappuram and KAP 2nd Battalion Commandant R Anand will coordinate the activities in Kozhikode rural.