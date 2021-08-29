STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guruvayur Devaswom continues to receive demonetised notes as offering

Even after four years of demonetisation, Guruvayur Devaswom continues to receive banned currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 as offerings through hundis. 

Published: 29th August 2021 06:27 AM

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Even after four years of demonetisation, Guruvayur Devaswom continues to receive banned currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 as offerings through hundis. When the hundis were opened recently, banned currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 totalling Rs 38,000 was found.

Owing to Covid situation, after April 2021, the hundis in the temple were not opened as the temple remained closed for devotees for many days. The temple received 14 banned Rs 1,000 notes and 48 Rs 500 notes. As per the latest reports, the temple received an amount of Rs 4,07,61,669 in cash as offering through hundis. In addition, 211.2 grams of gold and 44.05 kg of silver were also received. 

According to K B Mohandas, Guruvayur Devaswom chairman, “the temple has presently more than Rs 50 lakh banned notes under its custody. As the demonetised notes will not be accepted in banks, it is kept as it is”. Efforts were taken in the previous years to call the attention of Central government to the matter of demonetised notes with the devaswom. But, so far no interventions have been made by either state or Central governments in the matter. 

Meanwhile, devaswom is all set to celebrate Sree Krishna Jayanthi that falls on Monday. Though delicious feast to celebrate Sree Krishna Jayanthi for 5,000 people was planned, it was cancelled amid rising Covid infections in the state.

But, other programmes, including Bhagavatha Sapthaham, has been organised in connection with the celebrations. On Monday, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan will inaugurate a slew of projects at the temple, including commercial buildings, 60 tonne weigh bridge at Punnathoorkotta, aid for school going students to purchase digital devices, etc. Sree Guruvayoorappan Puraskaram will be awarded to Ottanthullal artist Manaloor Gopinathan, on Monday.

