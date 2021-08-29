Man held for misleading police officers

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A man, who had been misleading Kasaba police officers and disrupting their work by continuously calling them on the landphone for a fortnight, was arrested on Saturday. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 118(b) of the Kerala Police Act. According to Kasaba police, they received 100 calls on some days from the man who would then go on to abuse and use foul language against the officer who attended his call.