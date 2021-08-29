Missing Adivasi youth found hanging in forest in Attappadi

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: An Adivasi youth, who went missing more than a week ago, was found hanging inside the forests here on Saturday. The deceased was identified as C Mashnan, 34, son of Chimban of Pudur tribal settlement in Attappadi. Mashnan was reported missing from Thiruvonam day.

The Agali Excise officials had slapped two cases for selling illicit arrack and the Agali police had registered a case for selling illicit arrack. In the case charged by the Agali police, they had issued an arrest warrant. The police had come to Pallur hamlet in search of him but as they could not find him they returned. It was on Saturday morning that the body of Mashnan was found hanging in the forests which was half a kilometre away from Kulapadi hamlet.