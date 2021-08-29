Pinarayi calls for calm amid Covid surge in Kerala, counts on vaccine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The spike in Covid cases post Onam is in line with the projections made by the expert committee and there is no need for panic at this point as the number of serious cases is not rising, concluded the review meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.



To arrest the spread, the meeting spelt out solutions such as intensifying the second- dose vaccination for all vulnerable people and improving the mechanism to test and trace infected people.

Considering the high infectivity of the delta variant, all patients who do not have an exclusive toilet-attached room to use for quarantine in their houses will be asked to move to first-line treatment centres.

For a more effective micro-containment strategy, the meeting decided to enforce lockdown in all local body wards where weekly infection population ratio is higher than seven.

Currently, those wards with WIPR eight or above are locked down. It was also decided to reintroduce night curfew from 10pm to 6am from Monday.

Only travel for purposes like medical emergency and for reaching destination after long-distance travel will be allowed. Strict lockdown will be enforced on Sunday across the state.

Pinarayi will convene a meeting of experts next week to discuss the Covid situation and new strategies for managing the crisis.

Senior IPS officers will be assigned to monitor Covid containment in all districts. Additional SP-level officers will be assigned to coordinate Covid management in districts.

Briefing mediapersons here after the review meeting, Pinarayi said the state hopes to achieve herd immunity soon as vaccination is progressing effectively.

Covid fatality rate in Kerala only 0.51%: CM

“From the initial days, our efforts were focused on protecting maximum lives. That yielded results and our case fatality rate is only 0.51% ,” he said.

“The number of cases is still high because there are lots of uninfected persons in our state,” he added.

According to sources, the review meeting decided to give more focus to tackling serious Covid cases and handling patients who are aged and having comorbidities rather than stressing on the daily number of cases as the percentage of critical cases has come down in recent weeks.

“This is seen from the occupancy rate of ICU and ventilator beds. Demand for ICU beds has halved when compared to the peak of the second wave though active cases are almost near that level,” said an official.

The expert panel on Covid management has attributed this to the effect of vaccination.

According to Pinarayi, nine lakh persons above the age of 60 years or having comorbidities have not availed vaccination yet.

“There is no need to fear vaccination. In fact, side effects of vaccines will be minimal in senior citizens than among youngsters. The immunity acquired by aged people after vaccination is stronger than by youngsters,” he said.

The CM added death due to Covid is rare among the vaccinated.

“In all such reported cases, the victim had two or more comorbid conditions,” he said.

Replying to a query, the CM denied the reports that Kerala does not promote RT-PCR tests.

“There were 70,000 RT-PCR tests on Friday. Even if a person with symptoms tests positive in an antigen test, he will be asked to do RT-PCR. All who are in the primary contact list of an infected person are also directed to do RT-PCR,” said Pinarayi.

The review meeting also decided to effectively trace maximum primary contacts of the infected persons and advise them to be in quarantine.

The union government has directed the state to identify 25 to 30 primary contacts related to each case and isolate them for effectively arresting the spread.

CLAIMS & COUNTERCLAIMS

Despite the worsening situation, CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday reiterated Kerala is a model state with regard to Covid management.

“Renowned experts like Jayaprakash Muliyil and Gagandeep Kang have congratulated the state government’s containment efforts,” he said.

CM’S REASONS WHY KERALA IS NO. 1

Case fatality ratio still among the lowest in the country. While Kerala’s CFR is 0.51%, national figure is 1.34%



Achieved low CFR by overcoming negative factors such as high population density, presence of more senior citizens and widespread presence of lifestyle diseases



National sero-prevalence survey found rate of infection in Kerala as 44.4%. That means state could protect 56% of population from getting infected through effective containment strategies



Smart and effective vaccination strategy. 2.78 crore doses distributed so far. 2.03 crore people received at least one dose. All above 18 years will be vaccinated by the end of September



People didn’t die because of the inadequacy in treatment facilities like short supply of Oxygen or lack of ventilators. Expecting a third wave, hospitals are now being ramped up with more facilities

EXPERTS ON WHERE the state WENT WRONG

Didn’t initiate steps for a mass vaccination campaign at the right time; with prevalence being low in the state, the right step would have been to vaccinate people before the spread of the disease

State failed in using the wide network of private hospitals to speed up vaccination drive and also in pressurising Centre to allot more vaccine in the initial days



First Line Treatment Centres were mostly inactive during the second wave.

With patients infected by delta variant virus staying at home, home clusters formed in large numbers leading to spike in cases



Though CFR is low, number of deaths is much higher compared with the first wave and there is no decrease in numbers still, though the second wave peaked in May



Instead of focusing on micro-containment zones, state had followed a scientifically wrong strategy of TPR-based lockdown in local bodies for several weeks.