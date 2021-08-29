STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi flags off free bus service for fisherwomen

Over the last several weeks, the police and the civic authorities had come under flak from various quarters for hurling the fish vessel callously.

Published: 29th August 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

CM Pinarayi Vijayan flagging off the special KSRTC ‘Samudra’ bus for women fishers to travel for sales in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the LDF Government is feeling the heat against the inhumane treatment being meted out to woman fish workers, the joint venture between the fisheries department and KSRTC to provide free ‘Samudra’ bus service for them has come as a huge help. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flagged off the bus service in front of  Palayam Connemara market. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian informed that the number of Samudra bus services will be increased in due course.

According to fisheries department, close to 400 women fish workers are coming to the capital city from the coastal areas to earn a livelihood. As per their statistics, they are going to 285 fish markets where the Samudra free bus service will help the women workers to commute freely. 

Now these fish workers rely on private vehicles where they have to pay exorbitant rates. In due course, the state government intends to replicate the project in other districts as well. The routes of the Samudra free bus service will be finalised taking into consideration the convenience of fish workers.  Saji Cherian informed that `24 lakh will be given to the KSRTC per year towards maintaining the expenditure.  

“The LDF Government has decided to launch mobile ration shops run by the civil supplies department and KSRTC. With the setting up of Samudra free bus service to fisherwomen, the issue of transportation has been addressed. Apart from the LIFE scheme, 20,000 houses will be constructed in the coastal areas”, said Saji Cherian.

The KSRTC has arranged three low-floor buses for the Samudra free bus initiative where it will be operational from 6 am to 10 pm. 24 fisherwomen can travel in the Samudra free bus service. Facilities inside the bus includes roll platform where  fisherwomen can load their fish vessels, driver-operated doors, music system, rear camera and storage tank having saline water. Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the programme.

