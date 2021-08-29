Speed up process to appoint chief investigation officer: Kerala HC tells state

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has directed the state government to speed up reconstitution of the selection committee and finalise selection to the post of chief investigation officer, to assist the State Police Complaints Authority, within a period of three weeks.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Jaffer Khan, of Vengola, Ernakulam. Advocate Praveen K Joy, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the government had issued an order saying that the officers who had worked in the rank of superintendent of police in Central investigation agencies such as CBI and NIA were eligible to be appointed to the post. In fact, the appointment of an independent and non-police person was required as the state had witnessed several brutalities and misconduct.

The petitioner pointed out that investigation is an art that needs to be studied scientifically and since the matter is criminology, it is a criminologist who has to deal with criminal investigation. Since the issuance of the very first government order with regard to the appointment of the chief investigation officer, the state had witnessed a number of incidents of brutality and misconduct of police officials.

A number of custodial deaths were reported during the period. The dependents of persons who were subjected to custodial torture by police officials in an inhuman and brutal manner are still wandering for justice. One of the heartbreaking incidents was reported at Varapuzha police station which led to the brutal murder of a youth named Sreejith in police custody.

Later owner of a company named Haritha Finance was brutally tortured in custody. He later died. Likewise a number of incidents were reported. The state government submitted that steps have been taken by Government of Kerala to appoint the chief investigation officer to assist Police Complaints Authority.