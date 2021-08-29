STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Speed up process to appoint chief investigation officer: Kerala HC tells state

In fact, the appointment of an independent and non-police person was required as the state had witnessed several brutalities and misconduct. 

Published: 29th August 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has directed the state government to  speed up reconstitution of the selection committee and finalise selection to the post of chief investigation officer, to assist the State Police Complaints Authority, within a period of three weeks.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Jaffer Khan, of Vengola, Ernakulam. Advocate Praveen K Joy, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the government had issued an order saying that the officers who had worked in the rank of superintendent of police in Central investigation agencies such as CBI and NIA were eligible to be appointed to the post. In fact, the appointment of an independent and non-police person was required as the state had witnessed several brutalities and misconduct. 

The petitioner pointed out that investigation is an art that needs to be studied scientifically and since the matter is criminology, it is a criminologist who has to deal with criminal investigation. Since the issuance of the very first government order with regard to the appointment of the chief investigation officer, the state had witnessed a number of incidents of brutality and misconduct of police officials.

A number of custodial deaths were reported during the period. The dependents of persons who were subjected to custodial torture by police officials in an inhuman and brutal manner are still wandering for justice. One of the heartbreaking incidents was reported at Varapuzha police station which led to the brutal murder of a youth named Sreejith in police custody.

Later owner of a company named Haritha Finance was brutally tortured in custody. He later died. Likewise a number of incidents were reported. The state government submitted that steps have been taken by Government of Kerala to appoint the chief investigation officer to assist Police Complaints Authority.

  • The court issued the order on a petition filed by Jaffer Khan, of Vengola, Ernakulam. 
  • The petitioner pointed out that investigation is an art that needs to be studied scientifically and since the matter is criminology, it is a criminologist who has to deal with criminal investigation.
  • The state government submitted that steps have been taken by Government of Kerala to appoint the chief investigation officer to assist Police Complaints Authority.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp