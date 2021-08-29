STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tiger estimation in Kerala to begin on Sept 3 

The forest department has kick-started the All India Tiger Estimation exercise in Kerala.

Published: 29th August 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Tiger (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The forest department has kick-started the All India Tiger Estimation exercise in Kerala. The installation of camera traps in forest areas will begin on September 3. The tiger estimation is spearheaded by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in association with the state forest department and Wildlife Institute of India (WII). In north Kerala, the exercise will commence with training of frontline staff of Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary at Sultan Bathery and Mananthavady on September 2. This will be followed by training for staff at Aralam and Kottiyur Wildlife Sanctuaries and Wayanad North, South and Kannur forest divisions. Parambikulam tiger reserve deputy director Vysak Sasikumar is coordinating the training programme. The installation of camera traps in forest areas will commence on September 3. 

The state forest department will place camera traps in a pre-calculated grid pattern in select landscapes for a specified period. This is done to capture individual pictures of tigers, leopards and other carnivores that can be identified individually from their unique body patterns.

In the next phase, field staff of forest department will cover the forest area of the state extensively on foot through pre-designed line transects to sample the prey population. For this data is collected on ungulate encounter, dung counts, canopy coverage and vegetation. The Wildlife Institute of India will source remote sensing imagery to understand landscape characteristics and human disturbance in forests.

In south Kerala, the annual monitoring survey will be completed in a couple of days. Parambikulam Tiger Reserve has already completed the exercise. After this the installation of camera traps will be undertaken. The data will be compiled at the state level and submitted to the NTCA, which will analyse the data compiled from across the country to prepare the final estimation report.

The Wildlife Institute of India has developed an android mobile app called ‘M-STrIPES’ for collection of data from the ground pertaining to prey, habitat and human disturbance. Parambikulam Tiger Reserve has been using this app since last year to monitor patrolling activities. The GPS enabled app is expected to improve the accuracy of data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Tiger tiger population
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp