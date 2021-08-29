STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To save coastline, this Kerala man roots mangroves

Murukesan T P, a fisherman from Vypeen, has been nurturing mangroves since 2014. So far, he has provided more than 80,000 saplings, reports Anu Kuruvilla 

Published: 29th August 2021 06:40 AM

Murukesan T P

Murukesan T P (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: Sea erosion and flooding that have been ravaging the Vypeen coast triggered a fisherman to think of ways to help counter the natural calamities in an eco-friendly manner. Murukesan TP, 55, realised the importance of mangrove forests. During his travels on fishing boats that took him to nearly the entire stretch of the Kerala coast, he saw that ignorance and greed had led to the destruction of these very natural barriers offering protection.

"I wanted to regenerate mangrove forests at least along the Vypeen coast,” Murukesan says. Thus began his endeavour to bring back the lost natural barrier. “I started collecting mangrove seeds and cultivating them at home," he says.

He set up his mangrove nursery in 2014 at Malippuram, and since then has grown more than 80,000 saplings. Growing mangrove saplings is not easy, says Murukesan who is working with the social forestry department to replenish mangrove forests not just in the district but the entire Kerala coast.

"I plant the seeds in bamboo sleeves and take care of the seedlings till they are ready for planting," he says. Murukesan provides different organisations and institutions with saplings and also helps them with plantation drives.

"Right now I have more than 9,000 saplings ready for planting," he says, preparing for a plantation drive by some schools at Kalamassery.

Murukesan, who began fishing at 18, has shifted to freshwater and backwater fishing after realising the adverse effect deep-sea trawling has on the marine eco-system. “Mangrove forests are an important part of the coastal ecosystem. Marine life is attracted to them as they are high on food availability and have high oxygen content, and provide an apt environment for fish and crabs to lay eggs,” he says.

Since 2014, Murukesan has worked on plantation drives in Cherai, Njarackal, North Mulavukad, Nayarambalam, Vallarpadam, Mangalavanam and Chellanam in collaboration with the forest department. The mangroves he planted today grow lush providing marine animals and birds with a safe environment.“I have also planted saplings as a boundary protection for a huge fish farm in Thrissur,” he adds.

