STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: Rain likely to weaken, yellow alert in nine districts today

The state has been experiencing heavy rain triggered by a low-pressure area formed over northwest adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north, AP coasts for the past two days.

Published: 30th August 2021 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains, Kerala monsoon

With both rain and lockdown becoming a threat to their livelihood, a street vendor awaits customers ignoring heavy rain in Kochi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  After two days of intensity, the strength of rain in the state is likely to reduce in the coming days.

The state has been experiencing heavy rain triggered by a low-pressure area formed over northwest adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north, Andhra Pradesh coasts for the past two days.

During the past 24 hours ended at 8.30am on Sunday, Vaikom in Kottayam recorded the highest rainfall of 10 cm, followed by Kakkayam in Kozhikode and Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod recording 8 cm each, while Kudulu in Kasaragod and Poonjar in Kottayam received 7 cm rain each.

However, India Meteorological Department (IMD), based on the weather models, issued a yellow alert in nine districts on Monday, warning of isolated heavy rainfall, except in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Palakkad.

Fishermen have been advised to stay away from south-west and west-central Arabian Sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely over the Kerala coast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala weather Kerala rains
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp