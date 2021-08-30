Kerala: Rain likely to weaken, yellow alert in nine districts today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After two days of intensity, the strength of rain in the state is likely to reduce in the coming days.

The state has been experiencing heavy rain triggered by a low-pressure area formed over northwest adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north, Andhra Pradesh coasts for the past two days.

During the past 24 hours ended at 8.30am on Sunday, Vaikom in Kottayam recorded the highest rainfall of 10 cm, followed by Kakkayam in Kozhikode and Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod recording 8 cm each, while Kudulu in Kasaragod and Poonjar in Kottayam received 7 cm rain each.

However, India Meteorological Department (IMD), based on the weather models, issued a yellow alert in nine districts on Monday, warning of isolated heavy rainfall, except in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Palakkad.

Fishermen have been advised to stay away from south-west and west-central Arabian Sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely over the Kerala coast.