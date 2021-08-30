STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Party stand on district chiefs' list clarified: Congress' Kerala unit president K Sudhakaran

Sudhakaran said the party cannot move forward if it keeps discussing only this issue daily and therefore, for the good of the party it has been decided to 'close the chapter'.

Published: 30th August 2021 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran

Kerala Pradesh Congress president K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PALAKKAD: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Member of Parliament K Sudhakaran on Monday said the party's stand regarding the DCC chiefs' list has been clarified and it was not going back on it for more discussions.

Sudhakaran asked everyone to "wait for six months" to see the changes in the Congress party here. The selection of 14 presidents of the District Congress Committee (DCC) in Kerala has created a rift in the party with several senior party leaders, like Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, coming out openly against the manner in which the selection was carried out.

Speaking to the media here, Sudhakaran said the party cannot move forward if it keeps discussing only this issue daily and therefore, for the good of the party it has been decided to "close the chapter".

ALSO READ| Rift widens within Congress in Kerala as senior leader AV Gopinath quits party

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy told the media here that discussions with Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly VD Satheesan with regard to the selection of DCC chiefs was incomplete.

Only one round of discussions were held as against Sudhakaran's claim that two rounds of talks were held, Chandy said. Subsequently, when Sudhakaran spoke to the media he said the party needs Chandy and Chennithala always with it and wants them to cooperate with it.

On the resignation of senior leader and ex-MLA AV Gopinath from the primary membership of the party, the KPCC president said he was confident that Gopinath will not leave the Congress. Sudhakaran said that he has a close relationship with Gopinath and was sure that the latter would not leave him and go.

He said that he would take the required steps for bringing him back to the party. Gopinath, a former president of the Palakkad DCC and a member of the KPCC, said he was ending his 50-year-long association with the Congress party.

Announcing the resignation from the party at a press conference here, the senior leader said he would not like to continue as a stumbling block in the progress of the party for which he worked tirelessly for the last five decades.

Supporters of Gopinath had pressed for his appointment to the post of Palakkad DCC chief but the leadership selected A Thankappan to lead the party in the district. Gopinath, who enjoys grassroot level support, had alleged that he had been sidelined in the party for the past many years and said he would not take the matter lightly.

While addressing the media here, Sudhakaran also said that while no timeline has been fixed by the high command for finalising the list of KPCC members as well as the leadership at the block and panchayat level, it will be done "at the earliest".

He asked everyone to wait for six months more to see the changes in the Congress party here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakaran Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Congress Kerala DCC chief Kerala Congress
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp