Two plantation workers killed in wild jumbo attack in Thrissur district, residents protest

Residents in the area protested outside the Palappilly forest office alleging that officials did not intervene despite repeated complaints about frequent wild animal attacks in the region

Published: 30th August 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 03:13 PM

Wild elephant Rivaldo| Express

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Two people have lost their lives in an attack by a wild elephant in the Palappilly estates in Thrissur district, bringing into focus the rising incidents of man-animal conflict again in Kerala.

Estate labourers Ozhukkaparambil Sainuddein, 50, and Kundayi Peethambaran, 56, were trampled to death by the wild tusker when they were on the way to the plantation area for rubber tapping early on Monday, police said.

The deaths of the two labourers have triggered protests by villagers. Residents in the area protested outside the Palappilly forest office alleging that officials did not intervene despite repeated complaints about frequent wild animal attacks in the region.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said necessary steps would be taken to address the issue. "I talked to the Forest Minister on the plan and he would visit the district soon to discuss the issue," he said.

Comments

