Woman cop transferred for publicly shaming man, daughter

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The woman senior civil police officer, who misbehaved with a 38-year-old man and his eight-year-old daughter on Friday evening near Attingal, was transferred out of the Pink patrol force and posted to Kollam for 15-days behavioural training based on a report filed by the Special Branch and the local police.

C P Rejitha stoked controversy when she publicly humiliated Thonnakkal-native Jayachandran and his daughter alleging they had stolen her mobile phone from the pink patrol vehicle. The father-daughter duo had arrived at Monnummukku to witness the movement of a huge trailer, carrying equipment, to VSSC in Thiruvananthapuram.

The police officer soon started accusing Jayachandran of stealing her mobile phone, as she was unable to find it in the patrol car. She claimed she saw him take the phone from the vehicle and pass it on to his daughter. The cop further demanded that the father-daughter duo come to the police station for further questioning and physical examination after which the child burst into tears.

The crowd which had assembled in the area became agitated when the phone was recovered from the seat cover of the pink patrol car after another woman cop with Rejitha made a call to the police officer’s number. The crowd demanded action against the cop for publicly shaming the duo, especially a child.

Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG Sanjay Kumar Gurudin said the police officer “should have made proper verification regarding the whereabouts of her missing phone before enquiring, thereby causing inconvenience to the person and creating a scene in public. WCPO Rejitha should have apologised regarding the inconvenience caused as a matter of courtesy, which was not done (sic).”

However, he did not fully condemn Rejitha’s action. “As per inquiry, the woman senior civil police officer reacted naturally when she found her phone was missing. He added that she did not ‘misbehave or over react in the situation’.