STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Woman cop transferred for publicly shaming man, daughter

C P Rejitha stoked controversy when she publicly humiliated Thonnakkal-native Jayachandran and his daughter alleging they had stolen her mobile phone from the pink patrol vehicle.

Published: 30th August 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The woman senior civil police officer, who misbehaved with a 38-year-old man and his eight-year-old daughter on Friday evening near Attingal, was transferred out of the Pink patrol force and posted to Kollam for 15-days behavioural training based on a report filed by the Special Branch and the local police. 

C P Rejitha stoked controversy when she publicly humiliated Thonnakkal-native Jayachandran and his daughter alleging they had stolen her mobile phone from the pink patrol vehicle. The father-daughter duo had arrived at Monnummukku to witness the movement of a huge trailer, carrying equipment, to VSSC in Thiruvananthapuram.

The police officer soon started accusing Jayachandran of stealing her mobile phone, as she was unable to find it in the patrol car. She claimed she saw him take the phone from the vehicle and pass it on to his daughter. The cop further demanded that the father-daughter duo come to the police station for further questioning and physical examination after which the child burst into tears.

The crowd which had assembled in the area became agitated when the phone was recovered from the seat cover of the pink patrol car after another woman cop with Rejitha made a call to the police officer’s number. The crowd demanded action against the cop for publicly shaming the duo, especially a child.

Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG Sanjay Kumar Gurudin said the police officer “should have made proper verification regarding the whereabouts of her missing phone before enquiring, thereby causing inconvenience to the person and creating a scene in public. WCPO Rejitha should have apologised regarding the inconvenience caused as a matter of courtesy, which was not done (sic).”

However, he did not fully condemn Rejitha’s action. “As per inquiry, the woman senior civil police officer reacted naturally when she found her phone was missing. He added that she did not ‘misbehave or over react in the situation’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp