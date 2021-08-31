COVID: Night curfew begins in Kerala, but experts unsure of its effectiveness

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The night curfew from Monday night has become the latest instance of the state government trying to contain Covid through policing, say health experts.

With a few exceptions, the public has to take permission from the nearest police station to travel between 10pm and 6am.

Though the state had tried such control methods with little effectiveness, it was reintroduced at the behest of the Central government’s directions, according to sources.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the restrictions two days after Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked the chief secretaries of Kerala and Maharashtra to explore the possibility of placing night curfew for checking the spread of Covid.

It was followed by another letter to all chief secretaries on Saturday expressing concern over localised spread of virus in a few states while the overall pandemic situation at the national level appears to be largely stable.

The letter was also critical of the downward trend in enforcement — of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and imposing fines.

Both Kerala and Maharashtra contribute around 80% of the new Covid positive cases in the country and the bulk of these are from Kerala. It reported 22,563 new positive cases on the back of lower-than-average testing numbers on Monday. The test positivity rate was 16.74% and 132 deaths reported on the day.

“The state government was under pressure from the Union government to reintroduce night curfews even though there was strong resentment against such measures from within. It was pointed out that the high number of cases could be a threat to other places. We were at a disadvantage and there was no point in highlighting the vaccination coverage and low occupancy of beds,” said a source in the health department.

The office of chief secretary, however, said the Union home secretary’s meeting was a regular one and there was no specific direction as such.

“The meeting discussed further measures to rein in the virus. The state decided on three restrictions — night curfew, lockdown in local bodies with weekly infection population ratio above seven and Sunday lockdown. It was meant to restrict the movement of people and prevent further spread,” said an officer.

The reintroduction of the night curfew and Sunday lockdown has been criticised by health experts, who said these unscientific methods have proved ineffective.

The state government itself revoked these measures after it started evoking protest for hampering the livelihood of people.

“Imposing night curfews defies any logic. We need to increase tests and contact tracing and ramp up ICU/ventilator facilities in districts which are facing shortage to overcome the challenge,” said internal medicine specialist and public health activist Dr N M Arun.