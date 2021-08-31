STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expelled Congress leader PS Prasanth intensifies attack against KC Venugopal

Coming down heavily on Venugopal, Prasanth said he is leaving the party with a heavy heart after serving it for three decades

Published: 31st August 2021 02:41 PM

KC Venugopal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after KPCC president K Sudhakaran expelled him from the Congress, senior leader PS Prasanth tendered his resignation. Prasanth also intensified his attack against party national general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal for the second consecutive day. He blamed Venugopal for the party's deterioration in the state.

Prasanth, who had contested from Nedumangad Assembly constituency, also raised allegations against DCC president designate Palode Ravi once again. Prasanth accused Palode Ravi of trying to defeat him. The party has 'rewarded' Palode Ravi with the post of Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee president, said Prasanth, addressing the press here under the aegis of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists.

Coming down heavily on Venugopal, Prasanth said he is leaving the party with a heavy heart after serving it for three decades. In a veiled attack against senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, Prasanth said none intervened on his behalf.

"Only those leaders who are close to KC Venugopal were considered as DCC presidents. He has formed a new group. How long can the Congress go on like this without any discipline? Prior to the assembly election, Sudhakaran had promised AV Gopinath the post of Palakkad district Congress president. Sudhakaran couldn't keep his word due to the intervention of Venugopal," said Prasanth who was also the former Youth Welfare Board vice chairman.

Unleashing a barrage of accusations against Palode Ravi, Prasanth recollected the tumultuous phase he underwent during the Assembly elections. He alleged that Palode Ravi had threatened the Congress workers who had helped him in his campaign.

“I have not said anything against the party, but highlighted the organisational lapses. Palode Ravi created a fake profile and indulged in character assassination against me. The irony is, in return, he was rewarded with the DCC president post. In reality, he did everything to defeat me in Nedumangad," added Prasanth.

