High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high number of deaths despite an increase in vaccination coverage has raised concerns as it is unusual.

The death rate increased in June even after the new Covid cases came down.

By then, the state had made faster coverage of vaccination in the country. Despite the achievements in vaccination, it remained the state to report the most number of daily death toll.

With the daily death toll rising and yet another wave looming, health experts question the efficiency of the strategy adopted by the state to protect lives from Covid.

“Usually, the deaths increase after an increase in the number of cases within a gap of a couple of weeks. But in the case of Kerala, the deaths have not decreased even after the cases dipped after June. Instead, it kept rising, which is unusual,” said Dr Padmanabha Shenoy, an immunologist and public health expert.

Though the rise is partly explained by the updating of backlog deaths, there should be a study on the increase in deaths, he said. According to him, 400 deaths were added to the official list in June alone.

A close analysis based on the actual dates of the deaths found that the high numbers are mainly due to better reporting with decentralisation.

It once again confirms the health experts’ allegations that the state had under-reported the deaths and the actual case fatality rate could be almost double that what the government has been claiming.

The state has reported 26,673 deaths so far as on Monday when over 40 lakh positive cases have been confirmed. If the case fatality rate is double the 0.5% as claimed by the government, then over 40,000 people would have died in the pandemic so far.

Dr N M Arun, who championed the cause for better transparency in Covid death reporting, said the total deaths could have reached around 50,000 by now.

In his analysis, the case fatality rate almost doubled between April-June 15 and June 15-August 15.

The health department introduced better reporting standards from mid-June after Opposition parties and health activities demanded more transparency.

The health experts pointed out that most deaths were reported among people who have not taken a single dose of vaccine and the trend is likely to continue in the current surge too.

“There are over 14 lakh people, above the age of 45, who are yet to receive even a single dose of vaccine. The high prevalence of people with co-morbidities is another risk factor that leads to more deaths,” said Dr Arun.

