Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan hits back, says Congress needs no guidance from CPM

"We know how to settle issues in the Congress and we do not want any directions or guidance from the AKG Centre," said Satheesan

Published: 31st August 2021

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hitting back at the CPM leadership, which invited former Congress leaders to the Left fold, Opposition leader VD Satheesan said the Congress needs no guidance from AKG Centre, the CPM headquarters in Kerala.

"I stand by the party's decision. A new system is in place in the Congress where everything happens as per a framework. We are confident of overcoming the poll debacle and our aim is to revive the party. We know how to settle issues in the Congress and we do not want any directions or guidance from the AKG Centre," said Satheesan. He also took a jibe at the CPM leadership on the plight of former PWD minister G Sudhakaran in the party.

All political organisations have a framework and party activists should work within it, said Satheesan. When that doesn't happen, disciplinary action will have to be taken against them, he said while talking to reporters here on Wednesday.

Maintaining that the KPCC president will speak about internal issues in the party, he said DCC presidents to all 14 districts were appointed as per a collective decision. Responding to questions, Satheesan said state Congress president K Sudhakaran will explain the party stand about bringing back senior leader AV Gopinath, who quit the party.

