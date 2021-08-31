Two dead, two injured as cars collide on Kerala's Alappuzha Bypass

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Two persons died and two others suffered injuries after two cars collided on the Alappuzha Bypass road in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sunilkumar, 40, a native of Maradu, Tripunithura, and Babu, 40, a native of Chellanam -- both in Ernakulam district. The injured -- Milton, 43, a native of Udayamperoor, near Tripunithura, and Joseph 32, of Eramalloor -- are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi.

Alappuzha North station house officer K P Vinod said that the incident happened at the Bappu Vaidyar railway crossing on the Bypass flyover road. “The car in which the victims were travelling got completely mangled in the impact of the collision. The bodies were taken out only after breaking open the vehicle," he said. Only a driver was inside the other car who escaped with minor injuries.

Sunil, who undertook contracts for interior works, was returning to Ernakulam after some work at Thiruvananthapuram, along with three others, when the accident occurred, police said. Police suspect that one of the drivers might have fallen drowsy resulting in the accident.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Alappuzha Medical College. The injured were shifted to the Medical College initially and later to a private hospital in Ernakulam. The condition of Milton remains critical, police said.