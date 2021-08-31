STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Not touched by all the discussions on social media around the post, Unnikrishnan is busy at his street side shop at Vallachira sorting out the marriage alliances he received

Published: 31st August 2021 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Gone are the days when people approach the local broker or bureau to find their life partner. N N Unnikrishnan, 33, a native of Vallachira, wants to find his partner on his own, without any mediators. So he put up a signboard in front of his shop which read, 'Looking for a life partner. Caste or religion not an issue'. When a friend uploaded a picture of the signboard online, it went viral and Unnikrishnan even received calls from Australia and England.

Not touched by all the discussions on social media around the post, Unnikrishnan is busy at his street side shop at Vallachira sorting out the marriage alliances he received. "I used to be a daily wage worker. I also underwent surgery following a tumour in my skull. As I recovered fully after the surgery, I thought of settling in life. This led me to open a lottery shop near my home in February. After some days, I set up a tea shack, which too is getting better these days. Now, all I want is a life partner, but I don't want to go through the traditional style of approaching a broker, waiting to get matching horoscope etc. My friends and family members had already searched on my behalf, but no match happened. Thus, I thought of hanging a signboard in front of my tea shack," shares Unni.

It was Unni's friend Saji Edapilly who clicked the photo of the signboard along with Unni and wrote about it on Facebook. An elated Unni said, "I got phone calls from Malayalis living in far off countries." Other than proposals, some even called Unnikrishnan to wish him a bright future. Many appreciated him for not submitting to the rules of caste and religion while searching for a partner. Interestingly, one person even called Unnikrishnan and scolded him for having taken to social media to find a life partner.

"Nowadays, I am not getting time for answering calls with so many people calling," he said. Unnikrishnan also received calls from people who wanted him to share their personal details so that they can find a partner. "I already told such callers that it wouldn't be fair to share people's personal details online," he said.

ALSO WATCH | American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vallachira Thrissur
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp