Kottiyoor rape case: Kerala HC reduces sentence awarded to ex-priest Robin Vadakkamcheril

The case attracted public rage after the survivor approached the Supreme Court expressing willingness to marry the accused.

Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday reduced the sentence given to Father Robin Vadakkamcheril, the former priest at St. Sebastian Church in the Kottiyoor case, in which a minor was raped and impregnating in 2016.

The Special Judge for the trial of offences under the POCSO Act, Thalassery, had awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs three lakh under Section 376 (2)(f) of IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act.

According to the prosecution, on a day during the month of May 2016, the first accused instructed the victim to go to his bedroom. Thereafter, he raped and sexual assaulted her. As a result, the victim became pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy on February 2, 2017.

Justice Narayana Pisharadi reduced the sentence to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court issued the order on the appeal filed by the convict against the sentence awarded by the Special Court. 

The case attracted public rage after the rape survivor approached the Supreme Court expressing willingness to marry the accused. Robin Vadakkamcheril had also filed a petition seeking suspension of his sentence to marry the survivor. However, the apex court had rejected both the pleas.

