Models' death: Videos, photos of rave parties recovered from Syju Thankachan’s phone

KOCHI: The district crime branch probing the death of three persons including two promising models in a car accident found a collection of nearly 50 rave party videos and photos from the mobile phone of Kakkanad native Syju Thankachan. The cops found that after the car accident, Syju attended rave parties in Goa and Hosur between November 4 and November 9 and saved the video recordings of the same.

The custody application filed by the investigation team details various videos, photos and chats of Syju found on his mobile phone since March 2020. An audio message of Syju from his Instagram account, 7548sha, explains consumption of the “chemical” at Munnar which police suspect is MDMA. Similarly, in a chat with a woman, he explains having tapioca and the meat of wild buffalo on July 26, 2021. He said that the only missing things were some “stamps and lines” (indicating LSD and MDMA) and that it would be compensated in the next party to be held at Harrison Malayalam’s stay facility in Munnar.

In a chat made on July 23, 2020, Syju invited one Shabeer Pathan to a party at Mararikulam beach in which Pathan asks him to arrange a “pill for him”, to which Syju agrees. There were 11 videos recorded between November 7 and November 9 this year related to parties in Goa while staying at a homestay near Baga Beach. The video recorded on November 4 was related to the ‘Techno’ DJ party at Hosur.

Five videos recorded on October 9 were related to a DJ party at the rooftop of No 18 Hotel at Fort Kochi. The focus of the videos was on a lady who attended it. A video recorded on July 12 was related to rolling ganja in a paper. Four videos recorded on July 3 were about a party hosted at his rented flat in Kakkanad. Four videos recorded on December 27, 2020, were of a DJ party held at No 18 Hotel in which its owner Roy J Vayalat who is an accused in the case and the hotel manager are also seen.

A video recorded on December 12, 2020, shows lining MDMA using a card at the waterfront homestay in Kumbalam. Four videos recorded on September 7, 2020, were related to a party held at an apartment in Chilavannur. In a video recorded on September 6, 2020, it is seen that MDMA is divided into five portions on the body of a lady and it is snorted using a currency note as part of the party held at an apartment in Chilavannur.

A video recorded on August 30 is related to a DJ party held at a hotel in Kakkanad. Apart from it, the police also recovered videos of rave parties held at an apartment in Edachira and a resort in Wayanad. In three videos recorded on March 18, 2020, it is seen that a cigarette is dipped into a bottle having hashish oil before abusing it. Two videos recorded on March 18 were about dividing MDMA into lines after spreading it over a mobile phone. There are photos of Syju and Roy having liquor at the latter’s house on his mobile phone. Other photos are Syju holding ‘Ecstasy pill’, ganja and hashish oil at various places on various dates in 2020.

Proof of drug abuse

Models' kin meet police commissioner

Kochi: Family members of Miss South India Ansi Kabeer and former Miss Kerala first runner-up Anjana Shajan met Kochi city police commissioner C H Nagaraju at his office on Tuesday. They also met district crime branch ACP Biji George, who is heading the investigation into the death of the models in a car accident on November 1. Ansi’s father Kabeer, her uncle Naseem and Anjana’s brother Arjun were present at the commissioner’s office. They requested the commissioner to conduct a detailed probe into the incident. The family members suspect that both the models were forcibly taken to hotel No 18 in Fort Kochi for the party. Similarly, the destruction of the hard disk containing CCTV visuals of the hotel is suspicious. Nagaraju assured them that a comprehensive probe is being carried out and all people involved in the incident will be brought before the law.